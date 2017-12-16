Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Will come back Sunday

Spurgeon (groin) will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

This announcement was made shortly after the Wild lost a tough one to the visiting Oilers on Saturday afternoon, 3-2. Spurgeon should reprise his role as a top-pairing, power-play blueliner in the next contest, while Ryan Murphy gets a ticket back to AHL Iowa.

