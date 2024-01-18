Spurgeon is scheduled to undergo left hip surgery Feb. 6 followed by back surgery roughly four weeks later. He will miss the rest of 2023-24 but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Spurgeon, who last played Jan. 2, had five assists, 12 hits and 29 blocks in 16 games this campaign. The 34-year-old is still signed with the Wild at a $7.575 million cap hit through 2026-27. If he can stay healthy next season, there's a decent chance he'll rebound by recording 30-40 points while serving in a top-four capacity.