Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Will remain in Minnesota

Spurgeon (hamstring) won't join the Wild in California following Thursday's game against the Kings, and instead will continue to skate in Minnesota with the goal of practicing early next week, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Minnesota likely won't hold a practice Friday, so there's no reason for Spurgeon to make the trip to California just to sit in the press box for Saturday's season finale against San Jose. If the 28-year-old blueliner is able to return to practice with his teammates Monday or Tuesday, he could be cleared to play in time for Game 1 of the Wild's first-round playoff series.