Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Will remain in Minnesota
Spurgeon (hamstring) won't join the Wild in California following Thursday's game against the Kings, and instead will continue to skate in Minnesota with the goal of practicing early next week, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Minnesota likely won't hold a practice Friday, so there's no reason for Spurgeon to make the trip to California just to sit in the press box for Saturday's season finale against San Jose. If the 28-year-old blueliner is able to return to practice with his teammates Monday or Tuesday, he could be cleared to play in time for Game 1 of the Wild's first-round playoff series.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: May return for finale•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Could begin skating next week•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Facing extended absence•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Helped off ice Tuesday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Dishes two helpers Tuesday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Overtime hero against Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...