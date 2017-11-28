Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Won't play Monday

Spurgeon (illness) wasn't on the ice for warmups and will be held out against Winnipeg on Monday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Spurgeon has been off to a strong start in 2017-18 notching 15 points in 23 games, and this will be the first contest he's missed this year. Ryan Murphy was called up from AHL Iowa in his absence, and will be paired with Gustav Olofsson for Monday's game. Spurgeon can return next Thursday against Vegas.