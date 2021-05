Spurgeon (rest) will not play Thursday's season finale against the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild are locked in as the No. 3 seed in the West Division, so they're sitting Spurgeon and several other lineup regulars in advance of the postseason. The 31-year-old blueliner finishes the season having put up 25 points across 22:05 of average ice time in 54 games.