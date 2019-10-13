Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Wrangles pair of points

Spurgeon scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins.

Spurgeon's first assist came on a Jason Zucker power-play goal in the second period. He would score his first goal of the year later in the frame and added a helper on Luke Kunin's third-period tally. Spurgeon hadn't registered a point in the first three games of the season, but Saturday's performance could jump-start the blueliner's offense. The 29-year-old had career highs in points (43) and shots (152) while playing the full 82 for the first time in his career.