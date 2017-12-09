Wild's Jason Zucker: Adds two more points to ledger
Zucker generated an even-strength goal along with a secondary assist on Matt Dumba's game-winning score in overtime Friday night, helping the Wild prevail over the Ducks on the road, 3-2.
The California native is producing at a dizzying pace, having secured 14 goals, 10 assists and a plus-8 rating to complement four power-play points through 28 games this season. It's going to be difficult for him to maintain a shooting percentage of 20.9, but even a bit of regression in that area is tolerable when he's also setting up a decent amount of goals.
