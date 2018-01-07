Zucker assisted on both of Eric Staal's goals in Saturday's loss to the Avalanche.

Zucker hasn't scored in five games, but he's been producing consistently and is up to 15 goals and 30 points through 42 contests. The 25-year-old is playing on the top line and contributing on the power play, making him worth owning in most fantasy formats.

