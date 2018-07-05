Zucker filed for salary arbitration ahead of Thursday's deadline, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild presented Zucker with a qualifying offer June 25 but evidently, the offer wasn't so sweet. With the winger crushing previous career highs this past season, sinking 33 goals to complement 31 assists and 16 power-play points, Zucker will undoubtedly command a serious raise after making $4 million over the life of his last contract with the Wild. Of course, it's still early in the offseason, and there's still time for Zucker's camp to determine what is truly market value for a winger of his caliber.