Zucker scored twice in a 4-2 defeat to Toronto on Wednesday, his first multi-goal game of the year.

Despite 37 shots on goal against Toronto, Minnesota's only offense came from Zucker, who hadn't scored a goal since Oct. 26 before this game. At 10 points this season, there's still time for Zucker to get back to his preseason expectation of building on a 22-goal campaign in 2016-17.