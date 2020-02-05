Play

Wild's Jason Zucker: Churns out power-play helper

Zucker registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

The 28-year-old winger has five points in his last five games. For the season, Zucker is at 29 points (nine with the man advantage), 71 shots on goal and 33 hits in 42 outings.

