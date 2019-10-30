Wild's Jason Zucker: Collects two points
Zucker scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.
Zucker opened the scoring at 2:50 of the first period, and then had the secondary assist on a second-period goal by Ryan Suter. The multi-point effort -- Zucker's second of the year -- gives the winger seven points and 24 shots in 12 games. Four of his points have come on the man advantage.
