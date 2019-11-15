Wild's Jason Zucker: Comes through with man advantage

Zucker tallied an assist on Zach Parise's power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Zucker has points in four of the last five games, now up to 13 points in 19 games this season. The 27-year-old remains one of the Wild's more consistent threats offensively, but Zucker is far from what you'd consider a reliable fantasy asset. Along with his assist on the PP, Zucker dished out a pair of hits in Thursday's win.