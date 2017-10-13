Wild's Jason Zucker: Continues recent hot streak
Zucker scored his second goal of the season and added an assist and five shots on goal in 19:52 of ice time in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Zucker has four points in his last two games. He got 4:06 of ice time on the power play as he'll get more opportunities to score with injuries to five skaters usually on the Wild's top three lines.
