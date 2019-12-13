Wild's Jason Zucker: Continues strong pace
Zucker scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
The 27-year-old nabbed the lead for the Wild late in the first period, as he finished off a breakaway pass from Eric Staal. Zucker ascended to tie Staal for the top scoring spot on the team, as both players sit at 23 points. Zucker is clearly on pace to surpass his 42 point season last year, and is tied with Zach Parise for the team lead in goals with 12.
