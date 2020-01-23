Play

Wild's Jason Zucker: Drains go-ahead goal

Zucker scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Zucker scored just 1:07 after Mats Zuccarello tied the game for the Wild. Zucker's tally would stand as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. He's up to 28 points and 70 shots on goal in 40 contests.

