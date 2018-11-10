Zucker fashioned a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-1 road win over the Ducks.

Zucker emerged from a four-game point drought with the brilliant performance. Wild GM Paul Fenton would love for the top-six, power-play contributor to go on a tear, as he bestowed a five-year, $27.5 million contract on Zucker in July -- only Mikael Granlund and assistant captain Zach Parise are making more on an annual basis.