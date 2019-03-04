Wild's Jason Zucker: Extends point streak with goal
Zucker scored his 17th goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Zucker is riding a five-game point streak that has seen him score three times and added two assists. He's added eight hits in that span. With 34 points in 65 games, Zucker has needed this hot streak to regain a bit of trust from fantasy owners.
More News
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: On four-game point streak•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores first goal in February•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Picks up assist in loss•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores power-play goal•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Picks up apple in commanding win•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Plays key role in home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...