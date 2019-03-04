Wild's Jason Zucker: Extends point streak with goal

Zucker scored his 17th goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Zucker is riding a five-game point streak that has seen him score three times and added two assists. He's added eight hits in that span. With 34 points in 65 games, Zucker has needed this hot streak to regain a bit of trust from fantasy owners.

