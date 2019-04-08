Wild's Jason Zucker: Fails to hit 50 point mark

Zucker had 21 goals and 42 points while averaging 17:05 of ice time in 81 games this campaign.

It was a down year for the University of Denver product relative to his 64 point outburst during the 2017-18 campaign. Zucker still produced 14 power-play points during the season, so that's certainly a positive sign for his fantasy value for next season. The 27-year-old signed a massive five-year, $27.5 million extension with the team last summer, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Zucker in a prominent role next season.