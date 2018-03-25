Wild's Jason Zucker: First career 30-goal season
Zucker scored his 30th goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Predators.
This marks the first 30-goal campaign for Zucker, who is in his fourth full NHL season. The first-line winger now has an impressive 59 points in 74 games and remains a fixture on the power play. Zucker has recorded five points (two goals) and 14 shots on goal over his last four games and is finishing the regular season strong, so make sure he's in your lineup.
