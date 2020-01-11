Play

Wild's Jason Zucker: Game-time decision Sunday

Zucker (lower leg) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Canucks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Zucker returned to practice Saturday in full capacity so he's trending in the right direction. However, he hasn't been medically cleared yet, per Michael Russo of The Athletic, so he could be eyeing a return Tuesday in Pittsburgh he doesn't gain clearance for Sunday's tilt.

