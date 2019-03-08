Wild's Jason Zucker: Hats off for second time in career
Zucker scored all three Minnesota goals in a 3-0 win over Tampa Bay.
It was his second career hat trick. Zucker has six goals in his last six games and eight points in his last seven games. He has now hit the 20-goal mark in four of his last five seasons. Zucker won't come close to his outstanding 64-point season in 2017-18, but is still within range for a 45-point year. And right now, he's a hot depth play.
