Wild's Jason Zucker: Helped to locker room
Zucker required assistance leaving to the locker room during the second period of Saturday's game with an apparent right leg or ankle injury, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Zucker wasn't able to put any weight on the leg as he left, which may indicate he's done for the evening. He's likely headed for further testing on the leg and the team should dole out more information on the 27-year-old winger ahead of Sunday's contest against the Islanders.
