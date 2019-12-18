Wild's Jason Zucker: Labeled week-to-week

Zucker (lower body) is week-to-week and will return to Minnesota, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zucker wasn't able to play in Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, and he'll also miss Thursday's contest versus the Coyotes. Based on the week-to-week timeline, it would be shocking to see Zucker back in action before the league's holiday break. Jordan Greenway played in a top-six role Tuesday and may continue to do so while Zucker is out of action.