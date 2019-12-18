Wild's Jason Zucker: Labeled week-to-week
Zucker (lower body) is week-to-week and will return to Minnesota, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Zucker wasn't able to play in Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, and he'll also miss Thursday's contest versus the Coyotes. Based on the week-to-week timeline, it would be shocking to see Zucker back in action before the league's holiday break. Jordan Greenway played in a top-six role Tuesday and may continue to do so while Zucker is out of action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.