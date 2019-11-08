Play

Wild's Jason Zucker: Late goal not enough

Zucker potted a goal in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

Zucker's fifth goal of the season brought the Wild within one, but they couldn't tie the game. The 27-year-old winger has five points in his last six games. Zucker's up to 10 points overall in 16 appearances this season, but he also carries a minus-9 rating.

