Wild's Jason Zucker: Lifts Wild to victory over Avs

Zucker scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

Zucker's goal midway through the third period put the Wild ahead for good, giving the 27-year-old his first GWG of the 2019-20 season. A big reason for Zucker's early-season success can be found in his shooting percentage (18.4). Through 22 games, the top-line winger has found the scoresheet 15 times.