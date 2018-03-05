Zucker scored two goals on four shots in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Sunday.

Zucker keeps adding to his already career-best goal total. The 26-year-old winger has 28 goals in 66 games in this his third season with over 20 goals. He also has nine points in his last five contests and has notched four shots on goal in three of his last five games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories