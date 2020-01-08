Wild's Jason Zucker: Nearing return to practice
According to coach Bruce Boudreau, Zucker (lower leg) could resume practicing as soon as Friday, Rachel Blount of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Friday will mark the three-week point of the 4-6 week recovery timetable Zucker was assigned Dec. 20, so his rehab appears to be right on schedule. The 27-year-old winger will need to participate in a number of full practices before rejoining the lineup, but a return to game action within the next week or so certainly isn't out of the question.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.