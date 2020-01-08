Wild's Jason Zucker: Nearing return to practice

According to coach Bruce Boudreau, Zucker (lower leg) could resume practicing as soon as Friday, Rachel Blount of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Friday will mark the three-week point of the 4-6 week recovery timetable Zucker was assigned Dec. 20, so his rehab appears to be right on schedule. The 27-year-old winger will need to participate in a number of full practices before rejoining the lineup, but a return to game action within the next week or so certainly isn't out of the question.