Zucker scored his 29th goal of the year and added an assist Friday in a 4-2 win over Vegas.

Zucker has cooled off a bit since the end of February, but he remains a viable option for your fantasy option even when he's not averaging more than two points a game. As long as he keeps himself near 20 minutes of ice time a game, he'll have plenty of opportunities to contribute to your roster.

