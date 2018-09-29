Wild's Jason Zucker: Nets three points in OT defeat
Zucker registered three points -- a goal and two assists -- in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Zucker had a career year a season ago, posting 64 points in 82 games. The team's third highest scorer in 2017-18, the 26-year-old should have another solid season, set to feature on the Wild's top line.
