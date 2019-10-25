Wild's Jason Zucker: Night to forget

Zucker failed to record a point and was a minus-4 in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Nashville.

Zucker's minus-4 rating was good for worst on his team. Since his two-point effort against Montreal on Oct. 17, the 27-year-old has failed to find the scoresheet in consecutive contests. Zucker will look to turn things around when the Wild visit Dallas on Tuesday. So far this season, the Stars are allowing just 2.67 goals per game, good for 10th best in the league, so Zucker could be in for another tough evening.