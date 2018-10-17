Wild's Jason Zucker: Notches assist on game winner
Zucker recorded one assist Tuesday, in a 2-1 win versus the Coyotes.
The primary helper on Minnesota's game-winning goal gave Zucker his fifth point of the young season. The 26-year-old has looked good early on, featuring on the Wild's power play as well as playing nearly two minutes more per game than he did a year ago. With points in half his games, Zucker has been kind to fantasy owners in the early stages of 2018-19. Continue deploying the American with confidence.
