Wild's Jason Zucker: Notches two points in win
Zucker scored his 10th goal of the season and tallied an assist as well in Tuesday's 4-2 road win over Florida.
Already with 19 points this season, Zucker is on pace to surpass the 42 points he put up a year ago. His ice time may be slightly down, compared to last season, but Zucker is doing more with less in 2019-20.
