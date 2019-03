Zucker contributed an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Zucker has picked up two goals and two assists in his last four games, while firing 17 shots on goal in that span. The winger has 33 points in 64 games this year, a much slower scoring pace than the 64 points he had last season. This is likely the result of his shooting percentage dropping from 14.9 to 9.0 year over year.