Wild's Jason Zucker: On the way out?
Zucker's future with Minnesota remains very much up in the air, Michael Russo of The Athletic Reports.
If it weren't for Phil Kessel vetoing a trade that would've seen the Pens' forward shipped to the Wild, Zucker would already be house hunting in Pittsburgh. Instead, for the time being, he remains in Minnesota. The failed deal with the Penguins represents the second time the Wild have attempted to part ways with Zucker in 218-19, having previously failed to trade him to Calgary at the trade deadline. At this point, it seems Zucker's days in Minny are numbered, but where he winds up is anybody's guess.
