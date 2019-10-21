Wild's Jason Zucker: One of each in win

Zucker scored on the power play and also tallied an even-strength assist in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Sunday.

If it weren't for Keith Kinkaid's highlight-reel save in the second period, Zucker would've had three points in Sunday's win in Minnesota. He and his fantasy owners will have to settle for two, and Zucker now has four points in eight games to begin the 2019-20 season.