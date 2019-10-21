Wild's Jason Zucker: One of each in win
Zucker scored on the power play and also tallied an even-strength assist in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens on Sunday.
If it weren't for Keith Kinkaid's highlight-reel save in the second period, Zucker would've had three points in Sunday's win in Minnesota. He and his fantasy owners will have to settle for two, and Zucker now has four points in eight games to begin the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.