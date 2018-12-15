Wild's Jason Zucker: Out Saturday with illness
Zucker will not play Saturday against the Flames due to illness.
Zucker's absence will likely result in J.T. Brown joining the lineup Saturday, though some changes will have to be made among the top six in addition to the power play. Given the cause of Zucker's absence, there would seem to be a decent chance he'll be back in action Tuesday against the Sharks.
