Wild's Jason Zucker: Paces offense with three points

Zucker scored a power-play goal and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

Zucker had been held off the scoresheet in three games since returning from a broken fibula, but he made up for lost time with Saturday's outburst. The 27-year-old has 27 points (eight on the power play), 65 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through 38 contests this season. Zucker usually plays in a top-six role, so he's worth a look in most fantasy formats.