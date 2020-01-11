Play

Wild's Jason Zucker: Participates in practice

Zucker (lower leg) suited up for Saturday's practice, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It was the first time Zucker joined the Wild for practice since undergoing leg surgery on Dec. 20. It's unclear if he'll be ready to suit up for Sunday's game against the Canucks, but the 27-year-old is nearing his return.

