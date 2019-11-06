Wild's Jason Zucker: Picks apple in win
Zucker notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Zucker combined with Eric Staal for the go-ahead goal in the third period, which was ultimately the game-winner. The 27-year-old winger has five points in his last five games, and nine points overall in 15 outings in 2019-20.
