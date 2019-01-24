Wild's Jason Zucker: Picks up apple in commanding win

Zucker recorded an even-strength assist and four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Considering Zucker signed a five-year, $27.5 million extension in July, one could have predicted that he'd see a career high in ice time this season. That is indeed the case, with the California native averaging 17:04, including more power-play (2:15) action than ever before. On the downside, Zucker has only converted 9.6 percent of his shots to keep him a good distance away from the elite crop of forwards.