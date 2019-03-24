Wild's Jason Zucker: Poor effort in loss

Zucker was a minus-2 in 16:58 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.

Zucker wasn't the only one to have a poor plus-minus in a blowout loss, but he produced just one shot in the game. In his last 10 games, the 27-year-old has been decent, collecting five points in that span. The Denver University product did see 4:09 of power-play time, which could bode well for his fantasy prospects down the stretch.