Wild's Jason Zucker: Poor effort in loss
Zucker was a minus-2 in 16:58 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.
Zucker wasn't the only one to have a poor plus-minus in a blowout loss, but he produced just one shot in the game. In his last 10 games, the 27-year-old has been decent, collecting five points in that span. The Denver University product did see 4:09 of power-play time, which could bode well for his fantasy prospects down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...