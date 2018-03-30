Wild's Jason Zucker: Posts first 60-point campaign
Zucker scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
The 26-year-old winger continues to reach new benchmarks. After collecting his 30th goal Saturday, Zucker has now also recorded his first 60-point campaign. He's locked into a scoring role with the Wild, and while it might prove difficult to duplicate his 2.49 points per 60 minutes at even strength next year, there's room for improvement with the man advantage. Zucker has only registered seven goals and eight assists on the power play this season, after all.
