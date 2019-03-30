Wild's Jason Zucker: Provides two power-play apples
Zucker recorded two assists, both on the man advantage, in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Zucker set up goals by Eric Staal and Kevin Fiala to give the Wild a 3-0 lead midway through the second period. It ended up being just enough for victory. Zucker is up to 41 points (21 goals, 20 helpers) in 77 games, his third consecutive 40-point season. Thirteen of his points have come on the power play, giving him a little extra fantasy value.
