Zucker was handed a qualifying offer by Minnesota on Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Zucker -- who played in all 82 games last year -- set career highs in goals (33) and assists (31), which made it very unlikely the Wild were going to let him walk. Unless the two sides can work out a long-term deal, the winger will cost the club $2 million heading into the 2018-19 campaign.