Wild's Jason Zucker: Racks up two points in victory
Zucker scored his 15th goal of the season and added a helper in Wednesday's win over the Stars.
Zucker had been held off the scoresheet in seven straight games, but he had been getting his chances. Despite the recent drought, the 25-year-old has still managed 15 goals and 27 points in 37 contests this season. Zucker goes through some cold streaks, but it's hard to be upset with what he's doing this year. The top-line winger has built off his career-high 22 goals from last season to become a must-own fantasy winger.
