Wild's Jason Zucker: Ready to rock

Zucker (lower leg) will return to the lineup for Sunday's clash versus Vancouver, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zucker will return to the lineup in three week's time, following a broken leg he suffered in a Dec. 15 game against Chicago. The 27-year-old will be a welcomed addition to the lineup, especially considering he's racked up 24 points in 34 games this campaign. He's expected to assume the top-line left wing role for Sunday's game.

