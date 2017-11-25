Wild's Jason Zucker: Records 12th goal of 2017-18
Zucker scored and posted three shots on goal over 18:33 of ice time in a 3-2 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
More playing time has been commonplace for Zucker this season, as his ice time has increased from 15:17 last season to nearly 18 minutes per game in 2017-18. With that extra playing time, he's rewarded owners with 12 goals and 18 points in 22 games, putting him well ahead of last season's pace. In 2016-17, he posted 22 scores and 47 points in 79 games. More ice time has been part of his surge, but Zucker has also been helped by his 22.2 shooting percentage, which is almost 10 percent higher than his career norm. Both of these factors make Zucker an interesting sell-high candidate.
