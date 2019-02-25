Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores first goal in February

Zucker opened the scoring in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

It was a solid performance from Zucker who had plenty of chances to tickle twine but ended up with only a single goal Sunday. The 27-year-old winger was able to snap an 11-game goalless drought and now has 15 goals and 31 points in 62 games in 2018-19.

More News
Our Latest Stories