Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores first goal in February
Zucker opened the scoring in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.
It was a solid performance from Zucker who had plenty of chances to tickle twine but ended up with only a single goal Sunday. The 27-year-old winger was able to snap an 11-game goalless drought and now has 15 goals and 31 points in 62 games in 2018-19.
