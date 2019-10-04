Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores first goal Thursday

Zucker scored a power play goal, had five shots on goal, and was minus-1 in 16:03 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.

Zucker was about the only spark the Wild showed on the offensive end as the team's top line struggled. After being a subject of trade rumors last spring, Zucker looks set to remain with Wild after hiring a new GM. The peace of mind could help him return to his 67-point level from 2018-19 after a decline to 42 points last season.